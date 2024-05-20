Woman, child kidnapped in Jefferson Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman and her child were kidnapped Sunday afternoon on the city's Northwest Side.

The victims were put into an SUV by two men, Chicago police said.

The kidnapping happened around 4:39 p.m. in the 5500 block of North Austin Avenue, in Jefferson Park, police said.

The victims were inside an apartment at the location before the offenders forced them into an SUV, a witness told police.

The offenders fled the scene southbound with the two victims, police said.

The victims' ages were not immediately known. The gender of the child was also not known.

No one was in custody as police investigate.