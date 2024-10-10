'Chicago Made Music Showcase' finalists set to perform on October 19

Some of Chicago's most talented musicians are ready to put their chops on the line for a major cash prize.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some of Chicago's most talented musicians are ready to put their chops on the line for a major cash prize. Fifteen finalists are competing in the 2024 "Chicago Made Music Showcase." They are competing in the program finale' Saturday, October 19 at the Chicago Cultural Center. The Grand Prize Winner gets $10,000! Frayne Lewis with Chicago's department of cultural affairs and special events joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to discuss the competition. The finale is Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) at the Chicago Cultural Center, where the winners will be announced.

All are invited to support local artists by attending the free showcase. Seating is first come, first served; visit ChicagoCulturalCenter.org for more information.