Maggie Daley Park ice skating ribbon to open this month, celebrate 10th anniversary

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, November 4, 2024 11:42PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Maggie Daley Park ice skating ribbon will open this month.

The ribbon, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, will open Friday, Nov. 15, and run through Sunday, March 9.

Reservation times opened Monday at noon, and can be made at maggiedaleypark.com.

The ribbon is a curving rink, extending 1/4-mile, with a capacity of over 700 skaters.

It includes skate rentals, lockers and children's skate aids.

There are also bring-your-own-skates sessions.

Rental prices start at $17 when purchased online, and $19 for walk-up. The holiday season runs from Friday, Dec. 13, through Sunday, Jan. 5, with skate rentals priced at $21 online and $23 for walk-up.

