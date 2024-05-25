Chicago man shares mental health journey through coloring book memoir

Chicago man Andre Jones has shared his mental health journey through a coloring book memoir called "Colorful Memoirs: A Journey Through Andre's Life."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicagoan is sharing the story of his mental health journey in a unique way.

For the past two years, Andre Jones has lived at a home run by Envision Unlimited, which provides care for people with intellectual, developmental and psychiatric disabilities.

Jones is now the author of a coloring book, titled "Colorful Memoirs: A Journey Through Andre's Life." Proceeds from the sale of the book help Envision's mission.

Jones and Envision Unlimited Residential House Manager Treena Glover joined ABC7 on Friday to talk about the book.

"Colorful Memoirs: A Journey Through Andre's Life" is available now on Amazon. Proceeds benefit Envision's summer cycling program.