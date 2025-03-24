61-year-old Chicago man killed in I-290 wrong-way crash, 2 others injured: Illinois State Police

An I-290 crash in Hillside, Illinois left at least one person dead on Sunday morning, police said. All inbound lanes are shut down at Wolf Road.

An I-290 crash in Hillside, Illinois left at least one person dead on Sunday morning, police said. All inbound lanes are shut down at Wolf Road.

An I-290 crash in Hillside, Illinois left at least one person dead on Sunday morning, police said. All inbound lanes are shut down at Wolf Road.

An I-290 crash in Hillside, Illinois left at least one person dead on Sunday morning, police said. All inbound lanes are shut down at Wolf Road.

HILLSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 61-year-old Chicago man was killed in a wrong-way crash in the west suburbs early Sunday morning, officials said.

Andy Orozco suffered multiple blunt force injuries in the four-vehicle crash, officials said.

Illinois State Police said a black Chevrolet truck, driven by a 42-year-old Carpentersville man, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Wolf Road in Hillside just after 4:15 a.m.

The truck crashed into a 2006 silver Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by Orozco, which was traveling east on I-290, police said.

The truck then hit a 2024 white Jeep Wagoneer, driven by a 60-year-old Oswego man, police said.

A 1987 red Mazda RX7, driven by a 24-year-old Broadview man, was also hit and crashed into a concrete barrier, police said.

The wrong-way driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Orozco died at a hospital.

The Oswego man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the Broadview man was not injured, police said.

The crash affected traffic for hours Sunday.

Illinois State Police continue to investigate the incident.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.