Chicago man charged in August shooting of HS soccer star in Little Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a 17-year-old.

Juan Salgado was shot and killed while driving with two other teens in the 3800-block of West 26th Street in Little Village on August 19. Two other teens were in the car at the time and were not injured.

Salgado was one week away from starting his senior year at Juarez Community Academy

Jesus Pena Jr., 33, was charged with one count of first degree murder and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

