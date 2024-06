1 killed in shooting at party at Dixmoor Playfield, Cook County Forest Preserve Police say

DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was shot and killed at a party at Dixmoor Playfield Sunday night, the Cook County Forest Preserve Police said.

Police said they responded to the shooting at a cookout party at about 10:08 p.m. where a 31-year-old Chicago man was shot and killed.

The Cook County Sheriff's Police are investigating the homicide. Further details were not immediately available.

