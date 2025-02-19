Driver facing DUI, homicide charges in Metra Electric train crash on South Side; victim identified

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old was charged in the death of his own passenger after allegedly striking a Metra Electric train last week.

The deadly crash happened last Wednesday at about 12:30 a.m. on 87th Street near Baltimore Avenue.

Moises Perez, 19, of Chicago, was allegedly driving the SUV that crashed into a Metra Electric train, according to Metra.

A passenger of the SUV died in the crash, she was identified as Elissa J. Hernandez, 19, of Chicago.

Two other passengers were hospitalized with critical injures; Metra said they remain in the hospital.

The 19-year-old driver now faces one count of reckless homicide, two counts of aggravated DUI causing death, four counts of aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm, two counts of aggravated for driving without a license and disobeying a railroad crossing.

Metra said their investigation determined that the crossing gates were functioning at the time of the incident and the driver disregarded the gates and crashed into the train.

Perez is being held without bond. He is due in court on March 5.

