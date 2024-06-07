Chicago crime: Man charged with armed robbery of USPS mail carrier in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The United States Postal Inspection Service said a man has been arrested and charged for the robbery of a letter carrier in Humboldt Park last fall.

USPIS said the letter carrier was robbed on November 10 at about 12:30 p.m. in the 900-block of North Francisco Avenue.

The US Attorney's Office for Northern Illinois said Richard Thompson, 52, was charged with one count of robbery of a Postal Service employee. Prosecutors said he used a "dangerous weapon" during the robbery, in which he took the letter carrier's arrow key.

Master keys, also known as "arrow keys," to so-called cluster-boxes in apartment complexes and buildings across the city make letter carriers desirable moving targets, carriers told ABC 7.

Data from the USPIS shows the number of robberies reported on postal workers in Chicago continues to grow each year.

In 2018, USPS recorded just two postal employee robberies. By 2022, 32 postal workers were robbed on their routes. In 2023, 57 postal workers were reportedly robbed in Chicago, many at gunpoint.

Nationwide, more than 600 letter carriers were robbed on the job in 2023, according to postal service records.

Thompson appeared in court Friday and pleaded not guilty, then was ordered to remain held in federal custody.

