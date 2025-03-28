Mayor Johnson says Chicago Public Schools, Chicago Teachers Union close to contract deal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson continues to say Chicago Public School leaders and the Chicago Teachers Union are close to a deal.

Thursday night's statement from the mayor perhaps puts pressure on both sides to close the gap.

The CTU also said they've built momentum with CPS leaders since that meeting with the mayor last week.

ABC7 has reached out to Chicago Public Schools about any potential deal, but so far have not heard back.

In the seemingly interminable back and forth between the Chicago Teachers Union and the executives of Chicago Public Schools, Mayor Johnson now says the end could be nigh.

In a statement late Thursday, the mayor said, in speaking with both sides "we know they are nearing a tentative agreement. The rank-and-file educators, the bargaining committee, and the elected delegates will ultimately make the decision on whether or not this is a suitable offer."

Johnson did not elaborate on the specifics of the offer, except to say "the potential agreement includes smaller class sizes for our students and librarians in dozens of schools across our city."

Since brokering a meeting between the two sides late last week, Mayor Johnson and his administration have continued to offer optimism on closing teacher contract negotiations.

Late Thursday night, the Chicago Teachers Union said, in part, "we're still at the bargaining table and still working toward an agreement, for our Big Bargaining Team and then our delegates and our members to approve."

