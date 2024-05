New signs put up for renamed Kenneth C. Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

The Chicago Museum of Science and Industry will be renamed after Kenneth C. Griffin, the founder of Citadel hedge fund, after a historic donation.

The Chicago Museum of Science and Industry will be renamed after Kenneth C. Griffin, the founder of Citadel hedge fund, after a historic donation.

The Chicago Museum of Science and Industry will be renamed after Kenneth C. Griffin, the founder of Citadel hedge fund, after a historic donation.

The Chicago Museum of Science and Industry will be renamed after Kenneth C. Griffin, the founder of Citadel hedge fund, after a historic donation.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Museum of Science and Industry officially became the Kenneth C. Griffin Museum of Science and Industry on Sunday.

The name change follows a $125 million donation by Griffin.

To celebrate the new name, the museum offered free admission on Sunday.

Ken Griffin is the billionaire CEO of Citadel Investments.

READ MORE | Museum of Science and Industry being renamed for billionaire Ken Griffin after historic donation