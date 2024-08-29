NASCAR announces 2025 Chicago Street Race Weekend dates

CHICAGO (WLS) -- NASCAR has announced the dates for the 2025 Chicago Street Race Weekend.

The third annual event will take place July 5-6, 2025, NASCAR Chicago announced Thursday.

"The Chicago Street Race Weekend has quickly become one of the highlights of the Chicago summer calendar, so we are proud to bring NASCAR back to this great city for a third year in a row," Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President, said in a news release. "We look forward to continuing to build on the tremendous success of 2023 and 2024 to deliver one of the most unique sporting events in the country and continuing to help drive tourism to Chicago."

The 2024 race weekend was the second in a multi-year partnership between former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration and NASCAR.

The city said it decreased the amount of days needed to set up and tear down the race track for the 2024 race weekend compared to the inaugural 2023 event, which saw heavy downpours that delayed races and musical performances in Grant Park.

Chicago tourism leaders have touted the event boosting the city's economy over the past two years.

"It's a two day commercial for Chicago to show the best that we have to offer on a global stage," Jack Lavin, CEO of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, said in 2023.

