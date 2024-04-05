Officials aim for street closures to be less disruptive for 2nd annual NASCAR Chicago Street Race

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago NASCAR street race weekend is returning to the city for a second year this summer.

City and NASCAR officials held a virtual meeting Thursday to discuss plans for this year's event.

The meeting comes after the city's street closure plan was announced on Wednesday.

The course will the same as last year: a 2.2 mile, 12-turn circuit with the start and finish line on Columbus Drive in downtown. However, NASCAR Chicago Street Race organizers say this year's setup will be shorter and less disruptive.

"We truly want to be good partners and neighbors to all of you, and we are committed to minimizing those disruptions as much as possible for all of you," NASCAR Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese said.

At the meeting, officials said street closures will begin June 10, which is more than three weeks before the July 6 and 7 race weekend. However, major streets around Grant Park will be disrupted for fewer days.

"What we're doing is really focusing on primary street closures versus those partial closures that you saw last year," Giese said.

Officials said more than half of Grant Park will be open during the event, with marquee areas of the park, including Buckingham Fountain, still accessible during most of the setup.

"NASCAR is committed to leaving Grant Park in as good of condition, if not better condition, when the event is over," Giese said.

More information about parking restrictions and a map of the event can be found on NASCAR's website.

Full traffic schedule from OEMC:

Pre-race activity in Grant Park:

Monday, June 10: Ida B. Wells Dr. will close from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. starting at 12:01 a.m. to allow for construction of the main viewing areas; and limited parking restrictions will be put in place along southbound Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Balbo Dr.

Wednesday, June 19 to Thursday, June 20: Temporary road closure from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on northbound Michigan Ave. from Congress Circle to Jackson Dr.to allow for a pedestrian walkway to be installed while viewing structures are being assembled.

Wednesday, June 26 - Beginning at 8 p.m.: Northbound traffic lane closure on Congress Circle.

Thursday, June 27 - Beginning at 7 p.m. Curb lane closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd.

Significant street closures:

Thursday, June 27 - Beginning at 7 p.m. Closure of Jackson Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr.

Friday, June 28 - Beginning at 8 a.m. Closure of Balbo Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. (intersection will remain open).

Friday, June 28 - Beginning at 7 p.m. Full closure of Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Saturday, June 29 - Beginning at 7 p.m. Southbound lane closure on Columbus Dr. from Balbo Dr. to Roosevelt Rd.

Monday, July 1 - Beginning at 1 a.m. Closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd. Closure of Jackson Dr. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Monday, July 1 - Beginning at 9 p.m. Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Reopening at 6 a.m. on July 2.

Tuesday, July 2 - Beginning at 6 a.m. Closure of Congress Circle and entrances at Michigan Ave., Van Buren St. and Harrison St.

Thursday, July 4 - Beginning at 9 p.m. Closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Rd. between Michigan Ave. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Closure of northbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr.

Friday, July 5 - Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Closure of northbound and southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Closure of southbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr. Closure of the northbound lane of Indiana Ave. at 13th St. Closure on Monroe St. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

NASCAR race weekend street closures: Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to McFetridge Dr.

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Randolph St.

Northbound Michigan Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to Jackson Dr.

Southbound Michigan Ave. from Jackson Dr. to 8th St.

Monroe St. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Monroe St.

Roosevelt Rd. from DuSable Lake Shore Dr. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Ida B. Wells Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Congress Circle from Harrison St. to Van Buren St.

Northbound Indiana Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to 13th St.

Post Place: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Garvey Ct.: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Street reopening: Monday, July 8

Select streets will begin reopening following the conclusion of the event. All street closures are expected to remain in effect as demobilization of the track wall, fence, and viewing structures takes place.

The priority streets to reopen are DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue, and Columbus Drive.

Other street closures will remain in effect as demobilization of the track wall, fence, and viewing structures takes place.

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will begin reopening Monday, July 8 at 6 a.m., with all NASCAR-related demobilization activity expected to conclude by end of day July 18th.

Streets with local access are only for residents, businesses and their employees.

Sidewalks to remain open throughout the set-up and tear-down: June 10 - July 18

Southbound Michigan Ave. from Monroe St. to Jackson Dr.

Southbound Michigan Ave. from 8th St. to Roosevelt Rd.

8th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

9th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

11th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Balbo Dr. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Harrison St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Ida B. Wells from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Blvd. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Van Buren St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to Monroe St.

Northbound Michigan Ave. from 13th St. to 16th St.

Northbound Indiana Ave. from 14th St. to 16th St.

Columbus Underpass and the Chicago Lakefront Bicycle Path will remain open throughout the event (this includes Monroe St. and Roosevelt Rd.).

Pedestrians traveling west must utilize and access sidewalk on the north side of Monroe St., Roosevelt Rd. or Columbus Dr. underpass only.

Alternative routes: (Streets may be closed by the City of Chicago, if deemed necessary.)

DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Northbound will remain open from South Shore Dr. to I-55 merger.

To visit the Museum Campus from the South: Exit DuSable Lake Shore Dr. at 31st St. and utilize Fort Dearborn Dr. to proceed north and access 18th Dr.

To visit the Museum Campus from the North: Access Stevenson Expressway (I-55N)/ and merge onto N/DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Exit at 18th Dr.

DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Southbound will remain open from Hollywood Blvd. to Randolph St.

Inner DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will remain open in both directions.

Dan Ryan Expressway (I-90/94) will remain open in both directions.

Kennedy Expressway (I-90/94) will remain open in both directions. Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) will remain open in both directions.

Stevenson Expressway (I-55) will remain open in both directions.

Loop streets to remain open: