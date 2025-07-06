3rd NASCAR Chicago Street Race takes off in Grant Park for 2nd day

NASCAR shows off the merchandise for the Chicago Street Race.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's third annual NASCAR Street Race will hit the gas later Sunday, charging full speed into a second day.

Fans will be back in and around Grant Park for this high-octane day of professional racing.

The NASCAR Cup Series -- Grant Park 165 -- takes off Sunday afternoon with Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose as the grand marshal.

The Xfinity Series Race was the main event on Saturday and did they get just beautiful weather or what?

New Zealand's Shane van Gisbergen took home the win. This is actually van Gisbergen's second straight time finishing first here in Chicago.

The 2.2 mile, 12 turn race track takes drivers through Grant Park and along DuSable Lakeshore Drive with the city skyline setting the stage for these unforgettable races.

Fans poured into Grant Park from across the city and around the country on Saturday.

One guy here who came all the way from Louisiana to watch the NASCAR Chicago Street Race for the very first time.

Some Chicago area locals shared with me more about how this race has become a family affair.

NASCAR fan Brian Stanley Sr. is from south suburban Flossmoor. He said he and his family have come out to the race for the last three years.

"We wait every year for this, we make the calendar. This year, we have seats on pit row," Stanley said. "It's here in Chicago. It's here in Chicago and we get a chance to see it. We get a chance to relive it... When it comes here to Chicago, it's such a wonderful thing because you feel really close to it."

Stanley says there is nothing like hearing the roar of the engines reverberate throughout the city.

"It is really cool to see them on a road course race, really," Stanley said. "It just sounds so loud and it is so fast."

Festivities were in full force across NASCAR village, bringing in fans from different states and countries.