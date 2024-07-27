Chicago native Corey Hendrix dishes on "The Bear" season 3, hometown eats

Chicago native Corey Hendrix was in the studio dishing on The Bear and all his go-to hometown eats.

CHICAGO -- The Emmys are just under two months away and the Bear is already making a lot of noise.

The comedy series just broke the record for the most nominations in a single year with 23.

Fans are loving not only the characters and the storyline but the love for Chicago and its food scene.

A familiar face was in the ABC7 Chicago studios Saturday morning.

Corey Hendrix plays Gary 'Sweeps' Woods on the show.

Hendrix didn't have to do a lot of research on the city because he was born and raised on the West Side.

"To be a Chicagoan, the show having so much success, it's a blessing," said Hendrix. "They do a good job making Chicago a third character."

Hendrix said he's not much of an Italian beef guy but he's been having plenty lately because of The Bear.

When it comes to pizza, Hendrix said he turn to Home Run Inn or Beggars. And he said he likes to give love to his local neighborhood restaurants.

"I live in North Lawndale so the Soul Food Lounge and Soulé in my neighborhood right now, they're doing really well," said Hendrix.