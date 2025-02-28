24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Several restaurants offering featured menus at special prices for Chicago Northwest Restaurant Week

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, February 28, 2025 12:20PM
Several suburban restaurants offering featured menus at special prices
The restaurant week includes spots in Roselle, Schaumburg, Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village, Itasca, Rolling Meadows, Streamwood and Wood Dale.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Northwest Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday in the northwest suburbs.

Several restaurants are offering featured menus at special prices through March 9.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

There are several locations across seven villages: Roselle, Schaumburg, Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village, Itasca, Rolling Meadows, Streamwood and Wood Dale.

From cozy neighborhood gems to chic hotspots, there's something for every palate during this fantastic 10-day celebration of gastronomy.

Click here for a complete list of participating restaurants.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW