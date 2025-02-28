Several restaurants offering featured menus at special prices for Chicago Northwest Restaurant Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Northwest Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday in the northwest suburbs.

Several restaurants are offering featured menus at special prices through March 9.

There are several locations across seven villages: Roselle, Schaumburg, Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village, Itasca, Rolling Meadows, Streamwood and Wood Dale.

From cozy neighborhood gems to chic hotspots, there's something for every palate during this fantastic 10-day celebration of gastronomy.

