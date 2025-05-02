24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago Park District reaches settlement over Christopher Columbus statue removal

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, May 2, 2025 12:19AM
City reaches settlement over Christopher Columbus statue removal
The Chicago Park District has reached settlement in a lawsuit over the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue in Arrigo Park in July 2020.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District has reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed over the removal of a Christopher Columbus statue.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The city removed the statue from the Near West Side's Arrigo Park in July of 2020.

The Joint Civic Committee of Italians Americans sued the city over the removal.

The city will now loan the statue to the committee to be displayed inside a building in Chicago.

The city and park district will now begin the process of commissioning a new statue for Arrigo Park that will honor Italian-American heritage.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW