Chicago Park District reaches settlement over Christopher Columbus statue removal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District has reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed over the removal of a Christopher Columbus statue.

The city removed the statue from the Near West Side's Arrigo Park in July of 2020.

The Joint Civic Committee of Italians Americans sued the city over the removal.

The city will now loan the statue to the committee to be displayed inside a building in Chicago.

The city and park district will now begin the process of commissioning a new statue for Arrigo Park that will honor Italian-American heritage.