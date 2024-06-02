WATCH LIVE

4-year-old boy hit, killed by pickup truck in Avalon Park, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 2, 2024 11:57PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young boy was fatally struck by a pickup truck Sunday evening on the city's South Side.

The crash happened around 5:24 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Harper Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 4-year-old boy was hit by a pickup truck that attempted to turn right onto South Harper Avenue from East 81st Street, police said.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately known.

The driver of the pickup truck was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian, police said.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.

