Chicago philanthropist Ann Lurie dies at 79

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago philanthropist Ann Lurie died on Monday at the age of 79.

Lurie was well-known, not only in Chicago, but around the world for her work in healthcare.

She died due to complications from a recent illness, a spokesperson of her family said.

Lurie began her career with a nursing degree from the University of Florida. She moved to Chicago in 1973, where she worked as a pediatric intensive care nurse at then Children's Memorial Hospital.

She later met her late husband, Robert H. Lurie and had six children together. Robert Lurie passed in 1990.

Over the years, Ann Lurie have more than $60 million Northwestern University.

Her connection with Northwestern began when her late husband, Robert, was undergoing cancer treatment.

Lurie later went on to endow the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University and the Robert H. Lurie Medical Research Center.

She also established two professorships in breast cancer research and oncology at Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine.

In 2021, Dr. Eric G. Neilson, vice president for Medical Affairs and Lewis Landsberg Dean at Feinberg, established the Ann Lurie Professorship in Oncology, to honor her generosity.

The philanthropist gifted $100 million to help build the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, formerly Children's Memorial Hospital.

"I hope that this gift will both provide critical funding for the new hospital and serve as an inspiration for others to make a commitment and give as they are able," she said in 2007. "Our future depends on our children and the generations of children after them. I feel that we have an obligation to be supportive of advances in pediatric medical care that will

ensure the health of those children."

She also was known for the Christmas parties for children in need and low-income seniors at St. Vincent DePaul Center.

Ann Lurie also provided funds for the PAWS Lurie Family Spay/Neuter Clinic, Joan and Irving J. Harris Dance Theater; she founded Africa Infectious Disease Village Clinics, Inc.

Lurie is survived by her husband, Mark Muheim, her six children, 16 grandchildren and Muheim's two sons.