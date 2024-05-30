Robbers using motorcycle ad to lure victims, Chicago police warn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a community alert about armed robbers using an ad for a motorcycle to lure victims.

The robberies occurred in the Grand Crossing and Englewood neighborhoods.

In each case, the alert said a person was trying to buy a motorcycle advertised on social media, but they were led to the back of a nearby residence where they were robbed at gunpoint. Police said one person was even shot.

The incidents occurred in the:

-7100-block of south Champlain Avenue on April 27, 2024 at 6:20 p.m.,

-7200-block of south Langley Avenue on May 15, 2024 at 4:10 p.m.,

-7100-block of south Langley Avenue on May 23, 2024 at 7:50 p.m.,

-6700-block of South Indiana Avenue on May 27, 2024 at 3:30 p.m.,

-7200-block of South Green Avenue on May 29, 2024 at 5:45 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives (312) 747-8384.

