WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Robbers using motorcycle ad to lure victims, Chicago police warn

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 30, 2024 11:07AM
Robbers using motorcycle ad to lure victims: CPD
Chicago police have issued a community alert about armed robbers using an ad for a motorcycle to lure victims in Englewood and Grand Crossing.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a community alert about armed robbers using an ad for a motorcycle to lure victims.

The robberies occurred in the Grand Crossing and Englewood neighborhoods.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

In each case, the alert said a person was trying to buy a motorcycle advertised on social media, but they were led to the back of a nearby residence where they were robbed at gunpoint. Police said one person was even shot.

The incidents occurred in the:

-7100-block of south Champlain Avenue on April 27, 2024 at 6:20 p.m.,

-7200-block of south Langley Avenue on May 15, 2024 at 4:10 p.m.,

-7100-block of south Langley Avenue on May 23, 2024 at 7:50 p.m.,

-6700-block of South Indiana Avenue on May 27, 2024 at 3:30 p.m.,

-7200-block of South Green Avenue on May 29, 2024 at 5:45 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives (312) 747-8384.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW