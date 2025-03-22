24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Driver in custody after leading police on chase from Chicago to south suburbs: ISP

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, March 22, 2025 4:42PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver is in custody after leading police on a chase from Chicago's South Side to the south suburbs Friday night, officials said.

Illinois State Police said just after 11 p.m., its Special Operations Group and the Chicago Police Department helicopter found a vehicle wanted for a shots fired incident.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police tried to conduct a traffic stop on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 75th Street, but the driver fled the scene, leading officers on a chase that continued onto southbound Interstate 57, ISP said.

The wanted vehicle finally exited I-57 and stopped on westbound 147th Street, near Posen.

Police took the driver into custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW