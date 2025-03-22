Driver in custody after leading police on chase from Chicago to south suburbs: ISP

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver is in custody after leading police on a chase from Chicago's South Side to the south suburbs Friday night, officials said.

Illinois State Police said just after 11 p.m., its Special Operations Group and the Chicago Police Department helicopter found a vehicle wanted for a shots fired incident.

Police tried to conduct a traffic stop on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 75th Street, but the driver fled the scene, leading officers on a chase that continued onto southbound Interstate 57, ISP said.

The wanted vehicle finally exited I-57 and stopped on westbound 147th Street, near Posen.

Police took the driver into custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood