Chicago police issue warning for recent robberies, carjackings across city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a warning Thursday about a series of recent violent crimes.

Investigators say there have been a series of armed robberies and carjackings across the city.

In one case, police said the suspects forced a victim to open their home and then robbed them of their property

In a community alert, police said there have been at least eight incidents involving a group of men in ski masks. They say they approached victims as they're getting out of their vehicles, robbing them at gunpoint.

The incidents took place late last month into the first week of June. The most recent attack happened last Tuesday in the 1300-block of Winona in the Uptown neighborhood.

Police said in two of the incidents, the suspects stole the victims' vehicles.

"It's just heartbreaking that you can't do anything about it," resident Liza Hicks said.

One of the most brazen attacks happened June 1 in the 3100-block of South Giles Avenue on the South Side. Police said the offenders "forcibly accompanied the victim" into their home and took property from the residence.

Hicks said this isn't the first time her block has been targeted. Now she's hoping for an increased police presence in her neighborhood.

"Unfortunately, I've seen it quite a few times on cameras and heard from other neighbors their cars have been broken into," Hicks said. "...and to hear about this is even aggressive, more aggressive, it's worse. I'm really afraid."

Anyone who has any information on any of the incidents has been asked to contact Chicago police.

Full list of locations and times:

1400 block of W. Irving Park Rd from May 28-29, 2024, between 6:00 AM and 12:00AM.

1600 block of N. Cicero Ave on May 28, 2024 at 11:46 PM.

1700 block of W. Nelson St on May 31, 2024 at 11:31 PM.

1700 block of W. Nelson St on May 31, 2024 at 11:35 PM.

3100 block of S. Giles Ave on June 1, 2024 at 1:21 AM.

5000 block of W. Harrison St on June 2, 2024 at 1:00 AM.

900 block of W. Sunnyside Ave on June 4, 2024 at 2:08 AM.

1300 block of W. Winona St on June 4, 2024 at 2:18 AM.

