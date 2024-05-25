WATCH LIVE

Chicago police searching for missing child Blessing Wasso, who disappeared in November 2021

The child, who was 1 year old at the time, was last seen with her mother, Ericka Ephraim, during a court-ordered supervised visit.

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, May 25, 2024 7:37PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are still searching for a child who went missing from the Brighton Park neighborhood more than two years ago.

Blessing Wasso was last seen with her mother, Ericka Ephraim, also known as Ericka Wasso, during a court-ordered supervised visit on November 15, 2021. The girl was 1 year old at the time.

Blessing has brown hair, brown eyes and a light complexion. It is unclear what she was wearing when she disappeared.

Blessing and her mother may have traveled to California or Texas, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Area One Detectives-SVU Office at 312-747-8380 or dial 911.

