Pro-Palestinian protesters gather for final march on Chicago DNC

There is another Union Park protest today. Pro-Palestinian protesters have gathered for a final march on the 2024 Chicago DNC.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Protesters are gathering once again at Union Park Thursday, as they prepare to take to the streets on the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The Coalition to March on the DNC is expected to rally and then march about 6 p.m.

They represent a number of organizations that fight for the rights and liberation of oppressed people and against the exploitation of workers.

They are pro-Palestinian and want the U.S. to stop sending aid to Israel, but also demand money for jobs, school, health care, housing and the environment, as opposed to war. They call for immigrant rights and legalization for all undocumented workers, defending LGBTQ and reproductive rights and stopping police crimes.

As of 4 p.m., the crowds had started to gather for another evening of protests from pro-Palestinian supporters at Union Park.

They plan to march west along Washington Street to Hermitage Avenue, then to Maypole Avenue and Park 578.

They'll exit the park via Maypole to Damen Avenue, then travel to Lake Street and back to Union Park.

Some opposition groups were also seen at Union Park Thursday, going back and forth with pro-Palestinian protesters.

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was spotted near Union Park Thursday, and a brief scuffle ensued when protesters confronted each other.

Organizers of Thursday's rally said they're trying to ignore those opposing groups, and want to send a peaceful message.

The groups have protested all week long throughout the city. Most have remained peaceful.

However, on Monday, some protesters breached an outer perimeter fence near the DNC.

And, on Tuesday night, dozens were arrested after confronting police outside the Israeli Consulate downtown Chicago.

But, on Wednesday, Chicago police maintained their presence for a group of pro-Palestinian protesters that held a rally without a permit.

Officers still allowed them to march, and police superintendent Larry Snelling said no one was arrested.

Some of the groups have safety marshals, who are there to deescalate situations.

Snelling thanked the group for that Thursday in a press conference, while the organizers say that's what they're trained to do.

"I can't say enough about the organizers who had their marshals moving along. And when somebody was getting out of control, they would step in and help and calm that down. So, just working in collaboration is very effective in getting that done," Snelling said.

"We do not work with police; we don't need their safety," Hatem Abudayyeh said.

Snelling said his officers are continuing to make game time decisions for all rallies, even those that have gone on without permits.

Earlier Thursday, pro-Palestinian protesters gathered near the cultural center at Randolph Street and Michigan Avenue.

Police worked with them, blocking off the road as needed to maintain peace.