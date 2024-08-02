Chicago police investigating 2 South Side burglaries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are a pair of burglaries in the Bronzeville neighborhood Friday morning.

The first burglary took place at about 4:52 a.m. in the 200-block of Est 47th Street.

Police said a group of suspects in two SUVs removed a security gate at a business, made entry and stole merchandise and cash.

The suspects then fled southbound in the SUVs.

A second burglary occurred at about 6:40 a.m. at a Foot Locker store in the 3300-block of South Martin Luther King Drive

Police said a group of suspects crashed an SUV into the business and stole merchandise from inside before fleeing. More suspects then entered the store and stole merchandise.

It is not known if the burglaries are related. Area One detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

