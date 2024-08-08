WATCH LIVE

Chicago police investigating 'crash-and-grab' burglary at Southwest Side business

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Thursday, August 8, 2024
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a "crash-and-grab" burglary at a business on the city's Southwest Side.

The burglary happened around 4:27 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Cicero Avenue, in the LeClaire Courts neighborhood, police said.

A red sedan crashed into the side of a business at the location and three offenders entered the building, police said. The vehicle is possible a Dodge Charger.

The offenders stole merchandise from the store and then fled northbound in the sedan, police said.

The sedan was followed by gray SUV, which is possibly a Dodge Durango, police said.

No one was in custody. Chicago police continue to investigate.

