Chicago police issue alert after robbers target rideshare drivers on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert about rideshare drivers being targeted in armed robberies on carjackings.

The alert warned of four incidents Thursday, most involving rideshare drivers who were robbed at gunpoint after driving the suspects to their destinations.

The incidents took place in the:

-9100-block of South Dauphin Avenue,

-9300-block of South Lyons Avenue,

-9200-block of South Cregier Avenue

-500-block of East 92nd Place.

The incidents involved one to three suspects and in each incident, a handgun was displayed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.

