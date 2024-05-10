WATCH LIVE

Chicago police issue alert after robbers target rideshare drivers on South Side

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, May 10, 2024 10:19AM
CPD issues alert after robbers target rideshare drivers
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert about rideshare drivers being targeted in armed robberies on carjackings.

The alert warned of four incidents Thursday, most involving rideshare drivers who were robbed at gunpoint after driving the suspects to their destinations.

The incidents took place in the:

-9100-block of South Dauphin Avenue,

-9300-block of South Lyons Avenue,

-9200-block of South Cregier Avenue

-500-block of East 92nd Place.

The incidents involved one to three suspects and in each incident, a handgun was displayed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.

