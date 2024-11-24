Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanges fire with suspect in Hyde Park: CPD

CHICAGO -- An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a person in Hyde Park Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 1:47 a.m. in the 100-block of East 57th Street.

Police said an off-duty officer was confronted by an armed suspect and they exchanged gunfire. An additional suspect also fired at the off-duty officer, police said.

The off-duty officer was not struck and no injuries were reported, police said.

COPA is investigating. Further details were not immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

