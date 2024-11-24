24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanges fire with suspect in Hyde Park: CPD

Sunday, November 24, 2024 3:31PM
CHICAGO -- An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a person in Hyde Park Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 1:47 a.m. in the 100-block of East 57th Street.

Police said an off-duty officer was confronted by an armed suspect and they exchanged gunfire. An additional suspect also fired at the off-duty officer, police said.

The off-duty officer was not struck and no injuries were reported, police said.

COPA is investigating. Further details were not immediately available.

