WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago police officer hit by car while making arrest in Woodlawn

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, June 20, 2024 3:42AM
Chicago police officer struck by car while trying to make arrest
A Chicago police officer sustained non-life threatening injuries whe he was struck by a car while trying to make an arrest Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said an officer was hit by a car while making an arrest in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood Wednesday night.

CPD said officers had responded to a disturbance in the 6400-block of South Ingleside around 8:40 p.m. and were approaching a suspect, who was in a car. When the officer tried to arrest him, he drove away and struck the officer.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

There was a short pursuit and the suspect was taken into custody, police said. Police also said they recovered a handgun.

The officer sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for observation.

No further information was immediately available, and no charges have been announced.

INTERACTIVE CRIME TRACKER: Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW