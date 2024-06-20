Chicago police officer hit by car while making arrest in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said an officer was hit by a car while making an arrest in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood Wednesday night.

CPD said officers had responded to a disturbance in the 6400-block of South Ingleside around 8:40 p.m. and were approaching a suspect, who was in a car. When the officer tried to arrest him, he drove away and struck the officer.

There was a short pursuit and the suspect was taken into custody, police said. Police also said they recovered a handgun.

The officer sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for observation.

No further information was immediately available, and no charges have been announced.

