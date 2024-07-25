Chicago police release pictures of car that critically injured 9-year-old girl in hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released a picture of the vehicle they say critically injured a 9-year-old girl in a hit-and-run crash in the city's Jeffery Manor neighborhood last week.

Police said the girl was crossing the street with two others when the driver of a silver SUV failed to stop at a red light and hit her just before 8:40 p.m. in the 9500-block of South Paxton Avenue in the city's Jeffery Manor neighborhood, CPD said.

Chicago fire crews took the girl to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

No one else was injured in the incident. Police said the silver SUV sustained front-end damage and damage to the driver's side view mirror. It was last seen driving north on Jeffery Avenue under the viaduct.

No one is in custody. The Major Accidents unit is investigating.

