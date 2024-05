Chicago police searching for 6 female suspects wanted in robberies on CTA Red Line

Chicago police are searching for six female suspects who are wanted for multiple robberies on CTA Red Line trains.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released photos of six people wanted for robberies and batteries on the CTA Red Line.

Investigators say all the suspects are females and are believed to be between the ages of 16 and 22 years old.

Police said they approach female victims on CTA property, start a fight, and then rob the victims.

No arrests have been made.

No further information was immediately available.

