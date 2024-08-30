Video released of person of interest in Brainerd murder: CPD

Chicago police are searching for a person of interest in a Brainerd murder on South Justine Street that took place last fall. Video was released.

Chicago police are searching for a person of interest in a Brainerd murder on South Justine Street that took place last fall. Video was released.

Chicago police are searching for a person of interest in a Brainerd murder on South Justine Street that took place last fall. Video was released.

Chicago police are searching for a person of interest in a Brainerd murder on South Justine Street that took place last fall. Video was released.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released video Thursday of a person of interest in a murder last fall.

CPD wants to talk to a man about a murder that happened Nov. 6 in the 8900-block of South Justine Street in the city's Brainerd neighborhood.

He was seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark-colored pants with a stripe down the side, a white belt and light-colored slippers, police said.

The video shows the man leaving a building and walking in an alley with a red backpack.

SEE ALSO: Authorities ID 1993 homicide victim found in Kenosha County as Ronald Dodge

Anyone with information is asked to call Area 2 Violent Crimes at (312) 747-8271.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood