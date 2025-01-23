CPD shooting: Suspect shot by Chicago police in Mount Greenwood, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police shot a suspect Thursday on the South Side, sources say.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed there was a Chicago police-involved shooting near 11000 S. Millard Ave. in Mount Greenwood, COPA said in a post on X just after 4:15 p.m.

The injured person was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, sources said.

A Chicago police officer was taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center to be checked out for a minor issue, but was not shot, sources said.

Neither Chicago police nor Chicago fire officials immediately provided any additional information about what took place.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 312-746-3609 or visit www.chicagocopa.org.

