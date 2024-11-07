Harvey man charged in killing of Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez due in court

Darion McMillian, charged with murder in the shooting of Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez, is due in court Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man charged with murdering Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez is set to appear in court Thursday.

We are expecting to learn more about the moments before and after Officer Martinez, who police allege was shot and killed by Darion McMillian earlier this week.

The 23-year-old Harvey man faces two counts of first degree murder attempted first degree murder unlawful use of a weapon and more.

Chicago police said Officer Martinez and his partner approached a car that was blocking traffic Monday night near 80th and Ingleside when McMillian in the passenger seat reached for a bag on the floor, ignoring police commands and pulled out a fully automatic handgun.

CPD said McMillian shot and killed Officer Martinez along with the car's driver in a barrage of gunfire.

Police said he pushed the driver out of the car so he could climb behind the wheel and speed off.

Police alleges McMillian dragged Martinez's partner, who fired a single shot into the ground.

On Wednesday afternoon CPD announced charges after Officer Enrique Martinez was killed in the line of duty Monday night.

CPD said McMillian then crashed into a woman's first floor apartment on the next block used a knife he found to cut off an electronic monitoring bracelet before trying to run away and being arrested by police.

Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke Wednesday during a police news conference.

"Officer Martinez saved lives even though he knew it could cost him his own," Johnson said.

Will County court documents show McMillian tried to "...defeat a drug screening test..." two months ago, a non-detainable offense under the SAFE-T Act.

That's why a judge ordered McMillian to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet he allegedly cut off.

Documents also show McMillian was released from prison last July after serving a more than three years on a separate aggravated discharge of a firearm charge.

