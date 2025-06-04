CPD warning of downtown nail salon robberies in which chemical irritant used

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning businesses, after robberies at two downtown nail salons.
One happened about 3 p.m. last Wednesday in the 300-block of South Dearborn Street in the Loop. The other was before 6 p.m. Sunday, in the 1600-block of South Michigan Avenue in the South Loop.
In both cases, police say two people actually received services, and when it was time to pay, they sprayed a chemical irritant at the employees.
They then took money, purses and cell phones belonging to the salon employees.
The suspects are described as a 20- to 30-year-old woman, who is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and roughly 220 to 240 pounds. The other is a 30- to 35-year-old man, who is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 160 to 180 pounds and has a physical impairment on his right hand, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.