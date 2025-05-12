CPD warns of home break-ins, burglaries in Chinatown, Bridgeport

Chicago police is warning of home break-ins and burglaries in Chinatown and Bridgeport. At least 7 homes have been broken into in the past 2 weeks.

Chicago police is warning of home break-ins and burglaries in Chinatown and Bridgeport. At least 7 homes have been broken into in the past 2 weeks.

Chicago police is warning of home break-ins and burglaries in Chinatown and Bridgeport. At least 7 homes have been broken into in the past 2 weeks.

Chicago police is warning of home break-ins and burglaries in Chinatown and Bridgeport. At least 7 homes have been broken into in the past 2 weeks.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning people about a series of break-ins and burglaries in Chinatown and Bridgeport.

At least seven homes have been broken into in the past two weeks.

Police say the suspects damaged front or rear door frames and locks to get inside and stole money and other valuables.

One of the suspects has been described as a 20- to 30-year-old man, who is 5-feet, 11-inches to 6-feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds, Chicago police said.

SEE ALSO: Former reality TV star Dylan Smith convicted for mail theft in Chicago

He was wearing a black ski mask, blue zip hooded sweatshirt and gray pants, police said.

CPD said residents should keep their properties well-lit and keep doors and windows secured.

The incidents took place at the following times and locations:

- 5 p.m. April 30 in the 2300-block of South Normal Avenue (Chinatown)

- 5:10 p.m. April 30 in the 2300-block of South Normal Avenue (Chinatown)

- 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2600-block of South Union Avenue (Bridgeport)

- 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400-block of West 27th Street (Bridgeport)

- 8:50 p.m. Thursday in the 400-block of West 27th Street (Bridgeport)

- 8:53 p.m. Thursday in the 400-block of West 27th Street (Bridgeport)

- 3:05 p.m. Saturday in the 400-block of West 28th Place (Bridgeport)

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood