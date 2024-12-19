Chicago police warns of robbers targeting food delivery drivers in McKinley Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police is investigating recent food delivery driver robberies.

According to authorities, the robberies have been in the McKinley Park neighborhood.

Police said in the incidents, drivers arrive to deliver food when one or two people confront them with a gun demanding money, food or their cell phone.

The robberies took place in the:

3700-block of South Wolcott Ave on October 21, between 11:30 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. (

-3700-block of South Paulina Street on October 22, at 10:30 p.m.

-3500-block of South Hoyne Avenue on November 7, at 2:00 a.m.

-3700-block of South Wood Street on November 27, at 4:30 p.m.

-3700-block of South Wood Street on December 16, at 11:38 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 1 Detectives at (312)-747-8384.

