Free summer meals program for Chicago kids returns June 30

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools' summer meals Program will return later this month.

It offers free breakfast and lunch to kids ages 1 to 18 at hundreds of locations citywide.

Children do not need to attend a CPS school or be enrolled in a summer program to receive meals.

No ID or registration required, kids just eat on-site.

"No child should ever go hungry because school is out," former CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said in a statement. "Our summer meals program is one more way we show up for our students and families, not just during the academic year, but year round. Nutrition and academic growth go hand in hand, and we want every child in Chicago to be ready to learn, thrive, and succeed."

The program runs from June 30 to early August.

Meals will be available at outdoor LunchStop sites and indoors at schools hosting summer learning programs.

More information on locations and schedules can be found at https://wegotyouillinois.org/summer-meals/ or by calling 1-800-359-2163.

