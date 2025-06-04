Prosecutors in Chicago rapper Lil Durk murder-for-hire case will not seek death penalty

Lil Durk charged in attempted murder of Quando Rondo, who was allegedly connected to King Von's death

Chicago rapper Lil Durk pushed to dismiss his murder-for-hire case in the attempted Quando Rondo killing, who was allegedly tied to King Von's death.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Prosecutors said they will not seek the death penalty in Lil Durk's murder-for-hire case

Chicago rap star Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, is charged in connection with an attack that killed the cousin of a rival rapper.

Banks is accused of being the leader of a Chicago-based rap collective -- called Only the Family -- that acts as a group of individuals who engage in violence, including murder and assault, at the direction of Banks, according to a federal criminal complaint filed last year in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

He is accused of placing a "monetary bounty out for an individual with whom Banks was feuding," according to the complaint.

On Aug. 19, 2022, multiple OTF members allegedly used two vehicles and worked together to "track, stalk and attempt to murder T.B. at a gas station located in Los Angeles," according to the complaint.

The charges are connected to the attempted 2022 revenge killing of rapper Quando Rondo at a Los Angeles gas station, a shooting that resulted in the death of Rondo's cousin.

Banks is one of five co-conspirators charged in the incident, with crimes including murder, murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, according to the complaint.

In April, Durk pushed to have his murder-for-hire case dismissed.

Durk's lawyers said prosecutors misled the grand jury by alleging Durk bragged about the attack in a song.

They said that song was recorded seven months before the killing, and they add that Durk has no connection to a modified version later posted on YouTube.

