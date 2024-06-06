WATCH LIVE

Chicago Red Stars ready for first-ever women's soccer match at Wrigley Field in 80 years

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, June 6, 2024 5:18PM
The Chicago Red Stars will play a historic match against Bay FC kicking at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the first time in 80 years, a professional women's sporting event will be held at the Wrigley Field.

The Chicago Red Stars turned to the North Side as they expect their biggest crowd in the club's history.

Chicago Red Stars President Karen Leetzow said SeatGeek Stadium was not big enough to host all the fans expected to attend.

The club hopes to sell out the ballpark and break the National Women's Soccer League attendance record of 34,130.

The Chicago Red Stars play Bay FC Saturday on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.

The club will host a family fan fest at Gallagher Way, outside of Wrigley Field at 10 a.m, The fan fest is free and open to the public.

