Carmine's Carmine's to reopen after $4M remodel this spring in Gold Coast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Carmine's in Chicago's Gold Coast will reopen this spring.

The popular Italian restaurant closed in February 2023 to undergo renovations totaling $4 million.

The new Carmine's will expand to more than 10,000 square feet of dining space and include an all-weather covered rooftop terrace overlooking Rush Street.

"From our signature stuffed mushrooms to the premium butcher-cut bone-in ribeye, every bite is crafted with care, and we're eager for everyone to experience it in our beautiful new space," Carmine's Head Chef Arturo said.

Although an official reopening date was not released, the Rosebud Restaurant Group assured it will open sometime spring 2025.

