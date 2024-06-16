2 armed thieves carry out 4 robberies across 3 neighborhoods within 3 hours: Chicago police

The robbers could be as young as 15 years old, police said.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are putting several neighborhoods on alert after a series of armed robberies on Saturday.
The robberies happened in the early-morning hours, between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., at four different locations on the city's Northwest, South and Southwest sides.
Police say in each incident, two males wearing black ski masks held up victims on the street. The robbers may be as young as 15 years old.
The robberies happened in the Ukrainian Village, Gage Park and Back of the Yards neighborhoods at the following times and locations:
Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-747-8384.
