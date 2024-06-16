The robbers could be as young as 15 years old, police said.

2 armed thieves carry out 4 robberies across 3 neighborhoods within 3 hours: Chicago police

The police department issued a warning about a series of Chicago armed robberies that happened Saturday across three neighborhoods.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are putting several neighborhoods on alert after a series of armed robberies on Saturday.

The robberies happened in the early-morning hours, between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., at four different locations on the city's Northwest, South and Southwest sides.

Police say in each incident, two males wearing black ski masks held up victims on the street. The robbers may be as young as 15 years old.

The robberies happened in the Ukrainian Village, Gage Park and Back of the Yards neighborhoods at the following times and locations:



1900 block of West Iowa Street on June 15 at 6:30 a.m.

2100 block of West Haddon on June 15, 2024 at 6:50 a.m.

2600 block of West 51st Street on June 15 at 7:35 a.m.

5100 block of South Halsted on June 15 at 8:54 a.m.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-747-8384.

