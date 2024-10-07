Chicago weather: IRS announces tax relief for July storm victims in parts of Illinois

The storms brought at least 33 tornadoes to the Chicago area.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Internal Revenue Service announced tax relief Monday for residents and businesses in parts of Illinois that were affected by severe storms, starting on July 13, 2024.

After the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, those in Cook, Fulton, Henry, St. Clair, Washington, Will, and Winnebago counties qualify for tax relief, the IRS said.

The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax filing and tax payment deadlines for taxpayers in the area.

Certain deadlines falling on or after July 13, 2024, and before Feb. 3, 2025, are granted additional time to file through Feb. 3, 2025.

Affected individuals and businesses will have until Feb. 3, 2025, to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period.

The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies filing and payment relief, the service said. But affected taxpayers who live or have a business located outside the covered disaster area should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief.

Visit IRS.gov for more information.

At least 33 tornadoes hit the Chicago area during those storms in July. A 44-year-old woman was killed inside her Cedar Lake home when a tree fell on top of it.

