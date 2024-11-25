1 in custody after woman found injured inside Macy's on State Street after Loop shooting, police say

A woman was found injured in the Chicago Macy's store on State Street after she was shot Saturday on Washington Street in the Loop, new video showed.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect is in custody after a shooting in the Loop left a woman injured inside the downtown Macy's store Saturday, Chicago police said.

The 19-year-old victim is still recovering. Cell phone video shows paramedics finding the injured woman inside the Macy's. Police said the shooting took place just before 9 p.m. Saturday near Washington and State streets.

The young woman was shot while she was walking with a group of people, police said. She was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Police said the suspect then rana way toward the CTA but was caught by transit police who also recovered a weapon.

Thirty-Fourth Ward Alderman Bill Conway said the underage suspect is still in custody and charges are pending. Conway also acknowledging multiple "teen disturbances" throughout downtown Saturday evening resulting in three misdemeanor arrests.

"It's no secret that public safety is the number one issue on people's minds, and I certainly know that we in City government are going to do everything we can to ensure that the police can fight and deter crime," Alderman Conway said.

One man told ABC7 he was just feet away when shots were fired.

"They all started running like cattle the opposite way," witness Raul Bermudez said. "I don't where the shooter went but I know it was very close, and the gun had to be something powerful. It wasn't small."

Chicago Loop Alliance spokesperson Ariella Gibson said they will continue their efforts to keep downtown safe in the wake of a terrifying Saturday night.

The suspected shooter remains in custody.

