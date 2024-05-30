2 found shot to death in Little Village park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were found shot to death at a park in Little Village Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

CPD responded to a report of shooting at about 1:59 a.m. in 2800-block of South Sacramento Avenue, which is the city's La Villita Park.

Police said two men, a 29-year-old and a 27-year-old were found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released their identities.

Just a few blocks away, there was a violent, two-car crash in the 3000-block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said.

Three people in a white sedan fled the scene on foot, police said. Two men and a woman in the black sedan were transported to hospitals with injuries.

It is unclear if the shooting and the crash are related.

Police said no one is in custody following the shooting as detectives continue their investigation.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood