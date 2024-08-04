WATCH LIVE

5 injured in Washington Park shooting, self-transport to hospital: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, August 4, 2024 3:41PM
5 shot in Washington Park, police say
The shooting happened in the 5100-block of Calumet Avenue around 5:06 a.m. on Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five men were shot on Sunday morning on the city's South Side, according to Chiago police.

The shooting happened around 5:06 a.m. near 51st Street and Calumet Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Video from the scene shows bullet casings on the street.

The victims took themselves to The University of Chicago Hospital, all are expected to recover.

A 24-year-old was shot in the back; a 25-year-old was shot in the "lower extremities;" a 26-year-old was shot in the chin; a 26-year-old's thumb was shot; and a 32-year-old's right arm was grazed by a bullet, according to Chicago police.

Chicago police have not released more information on what led up to the shooting.

