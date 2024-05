9-year-old girl accidentally shot by family member in Greater Grand Crossing, Chicago police say

A nine-year-old girl was accidentally shot by a family member Saturday on South Wabash Avenue in Greater Grand Crossing, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A girl was accidentally shot by a family member Saturday on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened around 9:18 p.m. on in the 6800 block of South Wabash Avenue, in Greater Grand Crossing, police said.

The girl, age 9, was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

Police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.