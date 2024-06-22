16-year-old boy killed in West Ridge drive-by shooting ID'd; 2 other teens injured: officials

A West Hollywood and North Rockwell shooting in Chicago left 16-year-old Benicio Gomez dead and two others injured on Friday, officials said.

A West Hollywood and North Rockwell shooting in Chicago left 16-year-old Benicio Gomez dead and two others injured on Friday, officials said.

A West Hollywood and North Rockwell shooting in Chicago left 16-year-old Benicio Gomez dead and two others injured on Friday, officials said.

A West Hollywood and North Rockwell shooting in Chicago left 16-year-old Benicio Gomez dead and two others injured on Friday, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three teenagers were shot and one died Friday evening on the city's North Side.

The shooting happened near North Rockwell Street and West Hollywood Avenue in West Ridge, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

Chicago police said they responded to the 5600-block of North Rockwell and found three 16-year-old boys who had been struck by gunfire while entering a vehicle.

One was shot in the back and taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified him as Benicio Gomez of Rogers Park.

Another teen was shot in the shoulder and taken to St. Francis Hospital where he is in serious condition. The third victim was struck in the knee and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he is listed in fair condition.

A witness told police the shooter was in a black SUV that fled the scene. No one is currently in custody.

An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood