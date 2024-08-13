Man critically wounded in shooting involving CCL holder in Cragin, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically wounded after an altercation with a concealed carry license holder in the Cragin neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 2:25 a.m. in the 5200-block of West Fullerton Avenue.

Police said a 46-year-old man got into an altercation with another man who took out a handgun and fired a shot.

The 46-year-old man was wounded in the chest and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said a suspect, who is a concealed carry license holder, is in custody. Are Five detectives re investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

