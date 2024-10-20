24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man shot to death in Oakland identified by medical examiner

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, October 20, 2024 12:11PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death in the Oakland neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at about 8:41 p.m. on Saturday night in the 3800-block of S Ellis Avenue.

Witnesses told police that two men shot a 32-year-old man and fled in a white vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He died at U of C.

He was later identified as Chevelle Carter by the medical examiner.

Nobody is in custody.

