Man shot to death in Oakland identified by medical examiner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death in the Oakland neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at about 8:41 p.m. on Saturday night in the 3800-block of S Ellis Avenue.

Witnesses told police that two men shot a 32-year-old man and fled in a white vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He died at U of C.

He was later identified as Chevelle Carter by the medical examiner.

Nobody is in custody.

